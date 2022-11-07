Summers stepping down as May River football coach

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Rodney Summers is stepping down as the May River High School head football coach after seven years.

Summers confirmed the news to WTOC on Monday afternoon, saying he felt it was the right time.

“I’m going to finish this year out teaching,” Summers says. “I’m not closing out coaching completely.”

Summers was the first head coach in program history and led the Sharks to a 41-29 record in seven seasons at the helm. He led the program to a pair of region titles and playoff appearances every year, including a state semifinal appearance in 2019.

Summers says he announced the move to his team this afternoon. The Sharks’ season came to an end Friday night with a first round playoff loss to Myrtle Beach.

“I got choked up talking to them,” Summers says, adding he felt the team took it well. “I let them know I’m going to be around the rest of the year, pushing them in the weight room and trying to get them ready for next year.”

Summers will complete his 28th year teaching in South Carolina, making him eligible for retirement. He also has a fishing charter business that he has run part-time.

As for who takes over for the only head coach the Sharks have ever known, Summers hopes some of the assistants who helped build the program are considered.

“My staff has been great,” Summers says. “There’s a couple of guys who have been with me for a while I hope Beaufort County Schools and May River consider.”

Summers says he’s most proud of the toughness his program displayed throughout his tenure.

“We weren’t always the most talented team,” he says. “But week in and week out, we had a team that was mentally and physically tough and ready to compete.”

