Tormenta FC wins 2022 USL One League Playoff Championship

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Tormenta FC’s great end of season play got them to their first ever USL One League Playoff’s. They then rode the hot foot all the way to the championship match, where they would meet the Chattanooga Red Wolves at Tormenta Stadium on Sunday Night.

A Tormenta Stadium record breaking crowd of over 3,000 on hand to watch. The Red Wolves with the first scoring opportunity of the night, but FC’s TJ Bush is there for the save. It was scoreless until the 35th minute when FC’s Kazaih Sterling is awarded a penalty kick.

Completely fooling the keeper, giving FC the one-nil lead. But then just before halftime, Red Wolves with the free kick, Alex Tejera goes up and makes an incredible play, rising and scoring off of the header, this one would head into half tied at one. In the second half, FC star goalie Tyler Bush has to leave the game with an injury, but the team picks him up.

At the 83rd minute, some nice movement finds Jamil Roberts, and Roberts with a thunderous left foot strike, and that finds the back of the net! The home crowd erupts, two-one FC.

Red Wolves with a few last chance in stoppage time, reserve goalie Pablo Jara steps in and steps up. And that will seal it. Tormenta FC, the smallest market team in the USL One League, takes advantage of their first ever postseason and are the 2022 Champions.

