Tormenta FC wins first League One title

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Championship excitement carried on Monday in Statesboro. Pro soccer team Tormenta FC won their first League One title Sunday night.

From the players to coaches and everyone associated with Tormenta FC, the excitement over winning the League One championship last night hasn’t faded one bit.

The 2-1 victory over Chattanooga gave the Statesboro team their first USL League One title. An international audience on ESPN2 saw the young program shine. The team’s president and co-founder says they’re elated to do this so quickly since establishing the franchise in 2015 and adding multiple teams since then.

“In the same year to win a women’s title and a men’s title, for the first time in US soccer history...it happened in the smallest market in US soccer,” Tormenta FC President Darin Van Tassell said.

He’s grateful for the thousands of fans who came and supported them in such a milestone.

He says the off season starts today as they start studying players and rosters. But they can also focus now on the rest of the stadium to get it ready for next season.

