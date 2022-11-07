Sky Cams
Uncontrolled fire, explosions reported at Symrise Chemical Plant in Glynn Co.

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant at Colonel’s Island.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant at Colonel’s Island.

The plant has been evacuated and multiple explosions have been reported.

The sheriff’s office has also begun evacuating Hickory Bluff, Sanctuary Cove, Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks neighborhoods.

The sheriff’s office has engaged Code Red and there is a multi agency fire detail heading to the scene.

WTOC has a crew on way to the scene.

