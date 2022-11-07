Wreaths Across America program ensures veterans are laid to rest

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Veterans and community members alike gathered in Beaufort to learn about the Wreaths Across America program.

The program helps ensure that veterans laid to rest in military cemeteries have wreaths on their headstones for the holidays.

Sunday there was a mobile exhibit near the Beaufort National Cemetery for people to learn all about how the program works, and how to get involved they even had a model to show what the wreaths look like when they’re dedicated.

Organizers say it’s all part of their mission to remember, honor, and teach.

“We remember our veterans, we honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we want to teach the younger generations why they have their freedoms and about this great country,” Trish Gardner said.

Beaufort National Cemetery is participating in the Wreaths Across America program this year and there’s still time to sponsor a wreath if you’re interested.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.