2 young boys arrested for starting apartment fire that killed 2, police say

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.(KUSA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CNN) - Two Colorado juveniles are in custody for allegedly setting a fire that killed a mother and her daughter on Halloween night.

According to a hearing, the 12-year-old and 14-year-old allegedly started the blaze after being kicked out of the apartment complex in Lakewood.

The two unidentified suspects appeared in a Jefferson County courthouse by WebEx on Monday.

The judge said the two caused a “substantial risk of harm to others.”

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter, Jazmine, died in the fire.

At least seven people, including a firefighter, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

