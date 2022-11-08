Sky Cams
Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitoring potential impacts of Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole
By Shea Schrader
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days on account of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Though impacts in the Coastal Empire aren’t expected to be severe, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) is still preparing for every possibility.

CEMA has entered the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, which means they’ll be monitoring weather conditions, with help from the National Hurricane Center, to determine what steps, if any, they need to take to keep folks safe.

High winds are the main concern with this storm, which the WTOC meteorologists say could cause power outages Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday.

High tides are also a concern.

Catherine Glasby, with Chatham County, said people just need to be weather aware and ready for changing conditions.

“People just need to be prepared for some gusty winds. They need to be prepared to batten down the hatches at their homes, make sure that there’s nothing that’s going to be able to fly around. And just be careful of elevated tides tomorrow morning. 8 a.m. we have a high tide out at Tybee that is probably going to be 10.2, so it may come across the road. Just remember, turn around, don’t drown. We don’t want anyone to cross anything that they shouldn’t,” Glasby said.

