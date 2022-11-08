Fire officials investigating Glynn Co. chemical plant fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After an explosion and fire at the Symrise chemical plant in Glynn County put one firefighter in the hospital and caused several neighborhoods to evacuate the cause of all of this is under investigation.

The State Fire Marshal’s office, as well as the ATF and Glynn County Fire Department, are currently in the process of interviewing anyone that was close to the epicenter of the explosion to see what happened.

In doing so, they’re able to get a sense of whether this was caused by human error, or a mechanical failure.

In the meantime, folks that were evacuated from surrounding neighborhoods have been given the all clear to head home.

One man, however, chose to stay behind and watch the fire burn from his backyard.

“I thought an airplane had crashed over on St. Simon’s Island, trying to land or something. It looked like it was that far away, but it was really closer than it looked. A lot of smoke, a lot of fire. You could see it good from the backyard here,” Resident Gylnn Landrum said.

People were asked to evacuate because of the risk of exposure to hydrogen peroxide pinene, a chemical typically used for fragrance in things like mineral oil.

WTOC has reached out to the EPA and Georgia DNR to ask if they’re worried about any environmental disruptions we haven’t heard back but will keep you updated.

