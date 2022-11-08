Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Fire officials investigating Glynn Co. chemical plant fire

By Shea Schrader
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After an explosion and fire at the Symrise chemical plant in Glynn County put one firefighter in the hospital and caused several neighborhoods to evacuate the cause of all of this is under investigation.

The State Fire Marshal’s office, as well as the ATF and Glynn County Fire Department, are currently in the process of interviewing anyone that was close to the epicenter of the explosion to see what happened.

In doing so, they’re able to get a sense of whether this was caused by human error, or a mechanical failure.

In the meantime, folks that were evacuated from surrounding neighborhoods have been given the all clear to head home.

One man, however, chose to stay behind and watch the fire burn from his backyard.

“I thought an airplane had crashed over on St. Simon’s Island, trying to land or something. It looked like it was that far away, but it was really closer than it looked. A lot of smoke, a lot of fire. You could see it good from the backyard here,” Resident Gylnn Landrum said.

People were asked to evacuate because of the risk of exposure to hydrogen peroxide pinene, a chemical typically used for fragrance in things like mineral oil.

WTOC has reached out to the EPA and Georgia DNR to ask if they’re worried about any environmental disruptions we haven’t heard back but will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
Evacuation orders lifted after fire extinguished at chemical plant in Glynn Co.
Savannah Police arrest suspect following shooting in downtown Savannah
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Charlie Sapp
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict

Latest News

THE News at 5
Fire officials investigating Glynn Co. chemical plant fire
This combination of file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, on July 29, 2022, in...
Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole
Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitoring potential impacts of Nicole