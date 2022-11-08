Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for General Election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday in Georgia and South Carolina for the General Election.

Per polling site, the lines might vary but they are expecting a large turnout, so there could be lines at some point.

They had a nearly 56 percent turnout in 2008 for the presidential election, but even for this midterm, the Board of Elections says that they could surpass those numbers.

With ten of thousands of voters expected, elections officials say that they are prepared to deal with any issues that come their way.

“Elections are never error free when you have got that many people, 800-900 people involved and a couple thousand pieces of equipment, things happen, honest mistakes they have happened,” said Chatham County Board of Elections Supervisor Billy Wooten.

They hope to keep things running smooth, but they need your help too. Make sure to check out the sample ballot before you come to the polls to keep the line moving.

In Chatham County, there are 90 polling places. There will be between 800 and 900 volunteers working in the county.

The ballot is pretty short, so they expect voters will move through any lines quickly.

However, with some highly contested races on the ballot, elections officials know it will be an emotional day for some voters but ask that everyone help keep the day running smooth.

“We encourage people at the polls to always be professional, to be courteous and to be mindful that there are other people there trying to vote and we want a professional, secure and private voting opportunity for each person that comes in,” Wooten said.

If you do plan on voting, don’t forget to bring your ID with you when you head out.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.

You can check your polling location and more in the WTOC Elections Center.

Ride to the polls

If you’re looking for a ride to the polls, there are multiple agencies accepting appointments.

The NAACP, the New Georgia Project, and the League of Women Voters will both offer free rides to your precinct.

You just need to call them. The numbers are, 912.233.4161 for the NAACP, 1.800.874.1541 for the New Georgia Project, and 912.328.3953 for the League of Women Voters.

