Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SC Superintendent Race Watch: Democrat Lisa Ellis, Republican Ellen Weaver compete for position

Republican Ellen Weaver, left, will face Democrat Lisa Ellis, right, in the general election in...
Republican Ellen Weaver, left, will face Democrat Lisa Ellis, right, in the general election in November for state superintendent of education.(Live 5/File)
By Molly McBride
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state education superintendent race is one of the more closely watched races in South Carolina.

Democrat Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver are competing to succeed Republican Superintendent Molly Spearman, who is not seeking re-election.

The two candidates met for the only time on the debate stage Wednesday.

Both candidates have strong opinions about how to improve the state’s department of education, but Tuesday it will be up to the voters to decide whose plan they trust the most.

Spending the last 20 years working in schools, Ellis said she has the experience needed for this role. She said her top priority is improving teacher retention rates by increasing salaries, hiring more staff and eliminating unnecessary paperwork and policies, so teachers can spend more time building lesson plans and engaging with students.

“That recruitment and retention piece is really my priority because all of the other issues people are talking about aren’t going to be solved until you have a high-quality teacher or high-quality adult in front of students that can help make things better,” Ellis said.

Ellis said if elected, her first move would be to meet with employees of the Department of Education to hear feedback from them. She said she needs to understand where we are in order to move where we want to be.

Ellen Weaver has chaired the state’s Education Oversight Committee and heads the conservative think tank, Palmetto Promise Institute.

Weaver said she has a laser focus on improving the state’s academic programs, and that phonics and vocabulary building in early grades is critical. She said she wants to eliminate unnecessary paperwork for teachers and keep decision-making as close to the student as possible.

“We have got to defend the rights of parents to make educational and medical decisions for their children, and just make sure they are thoroughly involved in everything that goes on in that school, and so we are going to be focused on engaging parents, equipping parents with the information they need to support both their child and the teacher in the classroom,” Weaver said.

Weaver said her first action if elected would be to revisit and reboot the state’s early literacy program.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
Evacuation orders lifted after fire extinguished at chemical plant in Glynn Co.
Savannah Police arrest suspect following shooting in downtown Savannah
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Charlie Sapp
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict

Latest News

THE News at 5
Fire officials investigating Glynn Co. chemical plant fire
Glynn Co. chemical plant fire
Fire officials investigating Glynn Co. chemical plant fire
This combination of file photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, on July 29, 2022, in...
Kemp and Abrams in rematch race for Georgia governor
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole
Chatham Emergency Management Agency monitoring potential impacts of Nicole