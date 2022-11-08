Skilled to Work: Phlebotomy training on campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The medical field can be competitive and also overwhelming for future doctors and nurses.

Students at Beach High School are getting some hands on training at a free clinic on campus and they’re turning that training into real job experiences.

“I didn’t have expectations. I didn’t know what I was really getting into.”

Beach High senior Jasmine Sherman joined the school’s new clinic last year as Junior. While her expectations may have been tempered her goal was quite clear.

“I’m interested in the medical field, so I feel like it would have gotten me a head start in my future,” Registered Phlebotomist Jasmine Sherman said.

Students like Jasmine are learning nursing skills while operating the free clinic on campus. Under the watchful eye of medical professionals, the students find out what a future in healthcare might be like.

“It’s invaluable. You can’t put a price on it you can’t because, just like anything in life, once you get the experience of it, you actually get to make an informed decision. Is this something I really want to do?” Allied Health Coordinator Dr. Tijuana Milton said.

Students in the program have to complete 30 blood draws and 10 finger sticks in the clinic.

Then, they sit for a test.

“I was nervous about the test, but as far as the sticks, that was fine. I had 15 by December, then I could get my next 15 from January to May.”

She passed the test and now, four days a week, Jasmine takes the skills she learned here at Beach and heads to work at her after-school job at Curtis V. Cooper Healthcare in Savannah.

“Not many people can say they’re a certified phlebotomist at 17.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.