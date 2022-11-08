Subtropical Storm Nicole to bring wind to the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Subtropical Storm Nicole will approach Florida on Wednesday before shifting northeast toward Georgia, Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days:

Tuesday will be dry and windy. The sky is mostly clear this morning, giving us decent viewing conditions for the eclipse!

Look up this morning! A total lunar eclipse is going on, peaking just before 6AM. pic.twitter.com/yVUQTSvfQK — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 8, 2022

We’ll once again start out in the low to mid 60s with highs in the mid 70s. Drier air will filter in throughout the day with wind gusts near 25 miles per hour possible, during the evening mainly along the coast. The onshore wind will also bring in a higher tide, projected to reach 9.7′ around 8AM at Fort Pulaski. We’ll really notice the lack of humidity, especially during the afternoon and evening!

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 9.7′ 7:38AM I 1.8′ 2:09PM I 9.2′ 8:01PM

Wednesday starts out cooler with lows near 50 degrees for Savannah and upper 40s for inland communities. It will be breezy, with wind from the north gusting near 30 MPH for inland areas. closer to 35 mph along the coast. Highs will be held to the upper 60s thanks to the drier air moving in from the north. Most of the rain will likely remain offshore and to our south, but will increase heading into Thursday.

Subtropical Storm Nicole will gain strength on its approach to Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category One Hurricane. For GA/SC, wind gusts will pick up tonight and last through Friday. pic.twitter.com/LukzyhIGYG — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 8, 2022

Thursday and Friday look damp and breezy, Subtropical Storm Nicole begins to move closer to Georgia. Model guidance has not become consistent on the placement of the low, but the impacts won’t change too much based on this. Coastal areas could receive 2-3 inches of rain (flash flooding possible), wind gusts over 40 are possible at the coast as well as higher than normal tides, rough surf, beach erosion and an increased risk for rip currents.

Power outages are also possible starting Wednesday, with a better chance Thursday and Friday. Highs will be held in the low to mid 70s Thursday and mid to upper 70s Friday thanks to the wind and rain.

This system should exit the area early this weekend, with cooler air finally filtering back in. Temperatures could fall into the 40s Sunday morning with highs near 60 degrees.

Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.