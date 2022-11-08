Suspects arraigned in 2021 death of Glennville historian

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects in the January 2021 death of a Glennville historian were arraigned Tuesday morning.

Nathan Weekes and Christopher Sumlin are accused in the death of 88-year-old Bobby Kicklighter. Both men face the death penalty. Kicklighter was killed in a case of alleged mistaken identity.

Sumlin is alleged to have broken into Kicklighter’s house on the morning of January 30, 2021 and shot Kicklighter to death. Prosecutors allege Sumlin meant to kill a corrections officer who once lived on the same street as Kicklighter who was attempting to halt contraband from entering Smith State Prison. Weekes is alleged to have ordered the killing of the corrections officer while he was incarcerated.

Sumlin also faces murder charges in the death of a Wayne County man.

