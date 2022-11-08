Sky Cams
UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old found, Savannah police say

Zyontae Allen
Zyontae Allen(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update- According to Savannah Police Zyontae has been located and is safe.

The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say Zyontae Allen was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on Nov. 6.

He was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans, and crocs. They say he may have changed clothes.

Zyontae is 5′9, weighs 148 pounds, and has a medium length afro.

If seen, call 911.

