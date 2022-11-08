Sky Cams
Veterans Day Parade canceled in Beaufort

(MGN / Pexels)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, in Beaufort has been canceled.

The City of Beaufort posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the parade has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The post does not give a specific reason, but local impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole are likely on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

