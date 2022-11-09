Broken Wings highlighting issues in the juvenile legal system

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broken Wings has already had one encore performance and this week the 100 Black Men of Savannah have been asked to put on the play about kids in the court system one more time.

And the local high school students who make up the cast are thrilled to have another chance to get on stage and to spread the show’s message about social justice.

“Thought they had me all figured out but didn’t know jack about the the struggle of a young black man in America.”

The play “Broken Wings’' has a message.

“Some of us never get the chance to fly. All I ever wanted to do was fly.”

And Savannah keeps asking to hear it.

“We knew it was going to be an enlightening play and an engaging play and knew it was going to be something that would engage the audience and that’s what has happened.”

100 Black Men of Savannah produced Tim Wright’s story about issues in the juvenile legal system as another activity the mentoring program could use to reach young people in the community.

But they ended up reaching - and teaching - wide-ranging audiences.

“I think the youth in the juvenile justice system are often forgotten and a lot of people don’t know this is a thing, a juvenile detention center, a jail I call it, filled with kids from 12 years old to 21.”

Broken Wings will get a third run tomorrow with a performance requested by juvenile court officers.

“The show has a really good message, all the kids in the system don’t necessarily deserve to be there. Even if they do, there’s a point in their life when that could have been prevented.”

“The person I wanted to be is gone. The person I’m going to be was created the day I was locked up.”

The plot of Broken Wings is heavy, but also inspiring to the local high school students in the cast.

“What you’re going through now is not what you’ll be going through forever and that’s what I think speaks to me. It shows how people can change.”

“I want them to know that there’s always something more to it, always something deeper than what you actually see.

And they have enjoyed sharing that message with audiences as much as they have performing on stage and in rehearsals.

“I think it probably helps them realize that some of the issues are still there and there’s something they can do about it. And it also probably helps them remember some of the things they did when they were younger.

At the end of the day, the kids in the juvenile system are just kids. Eventually, they are going to grow up and eventually they are going to do bigger and better things.

