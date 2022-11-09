Sky Cams
Cameron resigns as Vidalia head football coach

Led Indians to 16-15 record and two state playoff appearances in three seasons
Jason Cameron has resigned as the head football coach at Vidalia High School after three seasons.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia head football coach Jason Cameron is stepping down from the position after three seasons, Vidalia City Schools confirmed Wednesday morning.

Cameron led the Indians to a 16-15 record and two state playoff appearances during his tenure. He took over in Vidalia after a highly successful run at Jenkins High in Savannah.

“We would like to thank Coach Cameron for the past three years and the time he has put into our program,” said Vidalia Athletic Director Tommy Dalley.

Cameron led the Indians to a region title in 2020, his first season with Vidalia.

“We will begin to look for new head coach in the upcoming days,” said VHS Principal Bruce Mulkey. “Vidalia High School has a long tradition of competing at the highest levels and we will do everything in our power to make sure that this tradition continues,” Mulkey said.

In 2022, Vidalia missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

