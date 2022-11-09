Sky Cams
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wins re-election bid

Democrat Jen Jordan concedes Wednesday morning
Georgia's Attorney General, Chris Carr
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Attorney General Chris Carr was re-elected to another term as the state’s chief law enforcement officer.

Democrat Jen Jordan conceded the race to Carr Wednesday morning. Jordan, who raised $36 million for her campaign, appeared to be Democrats’ top vote getter in Tuesday’s historic 2022 Georgia midterms. With 100% precincts reporting, Carr finished with 53% of the vote to Jordan’s 45% and Libertarian Martin Cowen’s 2%.

Jordan finished with 1,805,886 votes

Carr was first appointed to the position by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016,, following Sam Olens’ resignation to become president of Kennesaw State University. Carr completed Olens’ unexpired term and won election in his own right in 2018.

In 2017, Jordan won a special election to Georgia’s 6th Senate district, flipping a Republican seat that includes portions of Fulton and Cobb counties.

