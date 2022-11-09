Sky Cams
Gov. McMaster wins history-making 2nd term in South Carolina

Americans will head to the polls for the country’s midterm elections Tuesday, and at the top of the ballot for South Carolinians, voters will be determining who leads the state for the next four years as governor.(WIS News 10)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina has won a historic reelection bid after he faced voters one last time in his long political career.

McMaster, 75, defeated Democrat Joe Cunningham, who repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between the two.

If he completes his second term, McMaster would serve as governor for 10 years, longer than any other executive in the state’s history.

McMaster’s argument for reelection has been simple — if you like what you’ve seen so far, I’ll give you more. He has touted the booming economy and his willingness to fight Democratic President Joe Biden when needed.

This was McMaster’s seventh time asking South Carolina voters to choose him over a Democrat in November. He lost his first two races — including getting just 36% of the vote against U.S. Sen. Ernest “Fritz” Hollings in 1986. He won his last five elections as Republicans took over South Carolina.

A Democrat hasn’t been elected governor in the state since 1998.

