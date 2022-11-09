Sky Cams
Interview: The Amazing Race

By Becky Sattero
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday on The Amazing Race the seven remaining teams of season 34 make their way to the mat through Toulouse France.

Richmond Hill resident and military serviceman, Marcus Craig and Airforce Captain and brother Michael Craig continue to show up each week with focus and dominance. They go into Wednesday’s leg in first place.

WTOC sit down with the pair and get caught up on some behind the scenes action from the past few legs.

