LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States.

WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina.

Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

On the WTOC Election Results page, you can view local, state and national races. To switch between state/national and local races, please click the green “More Elections” dropdown button in the upper right corner. You can then switch between state/national and local, as well as switch between Georgia and South Carolina results.

Reminder that all results on Election Night are unofficial until results are certified at a later date.

