LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole

File image of classroom
File image of classroom(Credit: Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GEORGIA & SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A few school districts in the WTOC viewing area have made schedule changes ahead of any impacts from Nicole.

Georgia

  • Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 with after school and extracurricular programs canceled on Thursday as well. Schools will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday; however, Glynn County School System employees scheduled to work on Friday should report to work on Friday.
  • Liberty County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, ahead of any impacts from Nicole. All afterschool activities are canceled as well.
  • McIntosh County Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday. The football team’s playoff game is still scheduled for Friday.

South Carolina

  • Beaufort County School District will move to eLearning and a remote work day on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to potential impacts from Nicole. The district said eLearning is taking place to avoid having to implement a make-up day during Winter Break on Dec. 20. The district said your child’s teacher and/or school will provide additional information about eLearning.

