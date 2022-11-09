Military bands hold free concert ahead of performing in Veterans Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Military bands that travel across the country representing the United States are right here in Savannah today and will be performing in the Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday.

Savannah State students are getting a sneak peek at the bands play and face off right now.

The two bands playing today are the 3rd ID Band and Army Old Guard Fife Drum Corps decked out in the American Revolution attire. The concert is free and anybody in the community can come but this is a really cool opportunity for Savannah State students in band representing the tigers.

They get to learn from world renowned professionals during a masterclass, ask questions and towards the end, there will be a battle of the bands out here against all three bands so that should be fun to see.

Earlier today we caught up with people in the Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps as they were practicing and touring the Mighty Eighth Museum. They say they’re honored to be here and participate in Savannah’s Veteran’s Day Parade.

They hope people their unique sound will make people feel patriotic this holiday .

“People don’t hear fife and drum music and so we represent the heritage of our country and people know the song ‘Yankee Doodle’ and hear us play the tune and they see the whole uniform and the whole presentation, and it really sparks a lot of patriotism.”

The concert will go on until 6 and battle of bands will be happening towards the end which Savannah State band members are excited to see as well.

