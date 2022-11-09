Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rep. Carter wins reelection for U.S. House seat

By Camille Syed
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Rep. Buddy Carter has won reelection to his 1st Congressional District of Georgia seat.

Rep. Carter said he’s honored and humbled that people living in his district trust him and are continuing to support him as a U.S. Representative.

Challenger Wade Herring says he’s proud of his team and hopes Carter will represent the first district residents well.

“I hope this administration will work with us so we can move this country forward. Seventy percent of all Americans say that we’re headed in the wrong direction. We need to change that. We need to regain our energy and independence. We need to do something about inflation. Stop the spending. Stop this regulatory process. It’s drowning our businesses,” Rep. Carter said.

Democratic candidate Wade Herring says despite the loss, he’s honored so many people supported him.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
First Alert Weather
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring wind to the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Police presence at Greenwood St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
North Dakota, Arkansas reject legalizing marijuana
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible
Stacey Abrams concedes to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in rematch
Stacey Abrams concedes to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in rematch
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible
Warnock, Walker locked in tight race in Ga.; runoff possible