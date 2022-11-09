Rep. Carter wins reelection for U.S. House seat

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Rep. Buddy Carter has won reelection to his 1st Congressional District of Georgia seat.

Rep. Carter said he’s honored and humbled that people living in his district trust him and are continuing to support him as a U.S. Representative.

Challenger Wade Herring says he’s proud of his team and hopes Carter will represent the first district residents well.

“I hope this administration will work with us so we can move this country forward. Seventy percent of all Americans say that we’re headed in the wrong direction. We need to change that. We need to regain our energy and independence. We need to do something about inflation. Stop the spending. Stop this regulatory process. It’s drowning our businesses,” Rep. Carter said.

Democratic candidate Wade Herring says despite the loss, he’s honored so many people supported him.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.