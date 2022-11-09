SAFE Shelter for Domestic Violence Service hosting annual Gala

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The SAFE Shelter for Domestic Violence Service serves as Savannah’s only shelter dedicated to intimate partner violence.

This weekend, they’re looking to raise money for their programs through their annual Gala.

The Gala is this weekend at the Palmetto Club on Skidaway Island. There’ll be food and drinks, as well as an auction that has getaway trips up for grabs.

Melony Zarafonetis, the VP of the Board of Safe Shelter, says that the money raised will go towards outreach programs like college scholarships and housing opportunities for everyone that comes through the SAFE shelter.

“The most dangerous time for a woman is when she’s actually leaving the abusive situation. The SAFE Shelter provides a safe place, it makes the community aware, and we need those fundraising efforts to be able to do those things and to be able to spread the word in our community,” Vice President Melony Zarafonetis said.

Tickets to the gala are still available.

If you’re interested in attending, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.