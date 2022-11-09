Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SAFE Shelter for Domestic Violence Service hosting annual Gala

By Shea Schrader
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The SAFE Shelter for Domestic Violence Service serves as Savannah’s only shelter dedicated to intimate partner violence.

This weekend, they’re looking to raise money for their programs through their annual Gala.

The Gala is this weekend at the Palmetto Club on Skidaway Island. There’ll be food and drinks, as well as an auction that has getaway trips up for grabs.

Melony Zarafonetis, the VP of the Board of Safe Shelter, says that the money raised will go towards outreach programs like college scholarships and housing opportunities for everyone that comes through the SAFE shelter.

“The most dangerous time for a woman is when she’s actually leaving the abusive situation. The SAFE Shelter provides a safe place, it makes the community aware, and we need those fundraising efforts to be able to do those things and to be able to spread the word in our community,” Vice President Melony Zarafonetis said.

Tickets to the gala are still available.

If you’re interested in attending, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Gov. Brian Kemp, delivers his acceptance speech at...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch
First Alert Weather
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring wind to the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry
Police presence at Greenwood St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

Latest News

THE News at 6
Crews respond to fire at apartments in Garden City on Hwy 80
Crews respond to fire at apartments in Garden City on Hwy 80
Tybee Island
Tybee Island officials advising residents and tourist to stay out of water
File image of classroom
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole