“Team Savannah for Veterans” helping veterans across the city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we gear up for Veterans Day, we know many of our American heroes have struggled since they got out of the military.

If you’re one of them or know one, you need to know about an organization called ‘Team Savannah for Veterans’. These vets are showing their power to improve the quality of life for the many who fought for our nation who now need some support.

For many veterans down on their luck in the Savannah area, ‘Team Savannah for Veterans’ can be a life saver. From financial assistance to home repairs and more, these vets have taken an oath to take care of their brothers and sisters in arms.

“We’ve done things like wheelchair ramps‚ home repairs vital home repairs like mold removal. We do financial assistance for those veterans who may be facing homelessness or maybe they have a plan to get out of homelessness we can kind of help them along the way,” explained Chris O’Malley, co-founder and president of Team Savannah for Veterans.

Once a homeless father of four, Stephen Hollinhead is now one of the group’s many success stories.

”I would like to say a big thank you to Chris and the vice president and the rest of the team for being there with me when I had nothing and watching me grow as a parent of four kids. It’s a true blessing and I am grateful for that. If it weren’t for them, I don’t know where I would be with four children today,” Stephen Hollinhead said.

O’Malley says the group of veterans started pitching in helping veterans in need about 7 years ago.

“All of these veterans are brothers and sisters in service. They know the struggles military personnel face during our time in service. " added O’Malley.

Their commitment has transformed many lives giving hope where often it was slipping away for so many of our heroes. Team Savannah for Veterans not only helped Stephen Hollinhead turn his life around, but inspired him to pay it forward.

He not only helps others, but also joined the group.

“I reached out to other veterans that needed help. I went out of my way to make sure they had dinner and they had food and clothes for their families. I also did small maintenance jobs for other veterans in their homes,” Hollinhead explained.

That’s the spirit that keeps Team Savannah for Veterans going strong.

“At the end of the day, I want to give back and say you are not alone in this. I’ve been there and together we can overcome this battle,” added Hollinhead.

That’s the commitment all members of Team Savannah for Veterans have made to veterans who need a helping hand.

If you’d like to join them or learn how to help, reach out to them online or send an email to info@ts4v.com.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.