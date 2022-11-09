Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Lisa Riker

By Mike Cihla
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher wants her students to learn the subject matter as well as become critical thinkers, all while building a strong relationship with her students.

Meet Lisa Riker from Jasper County.

Lisa Riker teaches social studies and history at Royal Live Oaks Academy in Hardeeville. Riker says she’s always wanted to be a teacher.

Lisa Riker WTOC Top Teacher: The reason for that is I genuinely believe that it is my job to create knowledgeable citizens and critical thinkers. 19:20

Riker teaches middle school and wants her classroom to be like a family for her students.

“You have to get to know them, they have to get to know you, So truly treating them as if they are your family, as they are part of your life. 23:06 and letting them in, they are not going to let you in if you are not going to let them in.”

“Ms. Riker. She’s calm, she’s sweet, 36:04 36:38 She’s really strict, but you are going to have a lot of fun in her class,” Student Kaleigh Lee said.

They are funny, they inspire me, I love them, at the end of the day, I truly hope that I make a difference.

Lisa Riker This week's WTOC Top Teacher.

