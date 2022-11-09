Tropical Storm Nicole gains strength, breezy day ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Nicole will approach Florida tonight before shifting northeast toward Georgia, Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days:

Tropical Storm Nicole will likely become a hurricane by this afternoon as it closes in on Florida. Even though it'll be mostly dry through the day, wind gusts over 35 are possible for GA/SC. pic.twitter.com/3r3FF5avZX — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 9, 2022

Wednesday starts out cooler with lows near 50 degrees for Savannah and upper 40s for inland communities. It will be breezy, with wind from the north gusting near 30 MPH for inland areas. closer to 35 mph along the coast. Highs will be held to the upper 60s thanks to the drier air moving in from the north. Most of the rain will likely remain offshore and to our south but will increase late tonight heading into Thursday.

Wind gusts over 30 miles per hour will be common around Savannah and the surrounding communities through the day. Higher gusts move in this evening into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/qjhugj0CxO — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 9, 2022

Wednesday’s high tide at Fort Pulaski: 10.2′ I 8:17AM (Moderate Flood Stage)

Thursday and Friday look damp and breezy, Subtropical Storm Nicole begins to move closer to Georgia. Coastal areas could receive 2-4 inches of rain (flash flooding possible), wind gusts over 45 mph are possible at the coast as well as higher than normal tides, rough surf, beach erosion and an increased risk for rip currents. Showers move onshore early Thursday and will progress inland throughout the day. The heaviest rain looks to move in midday through the afternoon. There is also a low risk for tornadoes during this time.

The high tide at Fort Pulaski near Tybee Island is expected to reach moderate flood stage today and tomorrow morning. Don't drive on water-covered roads! pic.twitter.com/ohsnNDujQo — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 9, 2022

Thursday’s high tide at Fort Pulaski: 10.3′ I 8:55AM (Moderate Flood Stage)

Power outages are also possible starting Wednesday, with a better chance Thursday and Friday as the wind picks up. Highs will be held in the low to mid 70s Thursday and mid to upper 70s Friday thanks to the wind and rain.

This system should exit the area early this weekend, with cooler air finally filtering back in. Temperatures could fall into the 40s Sunday morning with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.