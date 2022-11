SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Savannah has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 12.

Due to potential impacts from Nicole, the decision was made to move the parade from the originally scheduled time on Friday.

The parade is set to begin at 9 a.m.

WTOC will broadcast the parade Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

