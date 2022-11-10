End Zone: High school football playoffs begin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

GHSA 6A

Houston County at Brunswick

Lee County at Effingham County

Glynn Academy at Northside-WR

GHSA 5A

Jones County at Ware County (Sat. 11/12; 5:30 p.m.)

Ola at Coffee (Sat. 11/12; 7:30 p.m.)

Jenkins at Warner Robins (Sat. 11/12; 7:00 p.m.)

Statesboro at Dutchtown (Sat. 11/12; 6:00 p.m.)

GHSA 4A

Whitewater at Benedictine

Trinity Christian at Wayne County

New Hampstead at Troup County

GHSA 3A

Salem at Calvary Day (Sat. 11/12; 1:00 p.m.)

Hephzibah at Savannah Christian (Sat. 11/12; 5:00 p.m.)

Liberty County at Harlem (Sat. 11/12; 6:30 p.m.)

Long County at Morgan County (Sat. 11/12; 6:30 p.m.)

GHSA 2A

Washington County at Appling County

Laney at Pierce County

Toombs County at Putnam County

Tattnall County at Thomson

GHSA A-II

Wheeler County at McIntosh Co. Academy

Dooly County at Jenkins County

Emanuel Co. Institute at Telfair County

Montgomery County at Wilcox County

GHSA A-I

Temple at Metter

Crawford County at Screven County

Bryan County at Heard County

Claxton at Lamar County

Bacon County at Swainsboro

SCHSL 4A

Bluffton 0 at South Florence 50 F

SCHSL 3A

Crestwood at Beaufort

SCHSL 2A

Wade Hampton at Oceanside Collegiate

SCHSL A

Carvers Bay at Estill

SCISA 2A

Bethesda at Williamsburg Academy

Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy

SCISA A

Calhoun Academy at Thomas Heyward

GIAA AAA

Southland Academy at Pinewood Christian

GIAA A

Memorial Day at Flint River Academy

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.