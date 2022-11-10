End Zone: High school football playoffs begin
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
GHSA 6A
- Houston County at Brunswick
- Lee County at Effingham County
- Glynn Academy at Northside-WR
GHSA 5A
- Jones County at Ware County (Sat. 11/12; 5:30 p.m.)
- Ola at Coffee (Sat. 11/12; 7:30 p.m.)
- Jenkins at Warner Robins (Sat. 11/12; 7:00 p.m.)
- Statesboro at Dutchtown (Sat. 11/12; 6:00 p.m.)
GHSA 4A
- Whitewater at Benedictine
- Trinity Christian at Wayne County
- New Hampstead at Troup County
GHSA 3A
- Salem at Calvary Day (Sat. 11/12; 1:00 p.m.)
- Hephzibah at Savannah Christian (Sat. 11/12; 5:00 p.m.)
- Liberty County at Harlem (Sat. 11/12; 6:30 p.m.)
- Long County at Morgan County (Sat. 11/12; 6:30 p.m.)
GHSA 2A
- Washington County at Appling County
- Laney at Pierce County
- Toombs County at Putnam County
- Tattnall County at Thomson
GHSA A-II
- Wheeler County at McIntosh Co. Academy
- Dooly County at Jenkins County
- Emanuel Co. Institute at Telfair County
- Montgomery County at Wilcox County
GHSA A-I
- Temple at Metter
- Crawford County at Screven County
- Bryan County at Heard County
- Claxton at Lamar County
- Bacon County at Swainsboro
SCHSL 4A
- Bluffton 0 at South Florence 50 F
SCHSL 3A
- Crestwood at Beaufort
SCHSL 2A
- Wade Hampton at Oceanside Collegiate
SCHSL A
- Carvers Bay at Estill
SCISA 2A
- Bethesda at Williamsburg Academy
- Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy
SCISA A
- Calhoun Academy at Thomas Heyward
GIAA AAA
- Southland Academy at Pinewood Christian
GIAA A
- Memorial Day at Flint River Academy
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.