End Zone: High school football playoffs begin

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for playoff games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

GHSA 6A
  • Houston County at Brunswick
  • Lee County at Effingham County
  • Glynn Academy at Northside-WR
GHSA 5A
  • Jones County at Ware County (Sat. 11/12; 5:30 p.m.)
  • Ola at Coffee (Sat. 11/12; 7:30 p.m.)
  • Jenkins at Warner Robins (Sat. 11/12; 7:00 p.m.)
  • Statesboro at Dutchtown (Sat. 11/12; 6:00 p.m.)
GHSA 4A
  • Whitewater at Benedictine
  • Trinity Christian at Wayne County
  • New Hampstead at Troup County
GHSA 3A
  • Salem at Calvary Day (Sat. 11/12; 1:00 p.m.)
  • Hephzibah at Savannah Christian (Sat. 11/12; 5:00 p.m.)
  • Liberty County at Harlem (Sat. 11/12; 6:30 p.m.)
  • Long County at Morgan County (Sat. 11/12; 6:30 p.m.)
GHSA 2A
  • Washington County at Appling County
  • Laney at Pierce County
  • Toombs County at Putnam County
  • Tattnall County at Thomson
GHSA A-II
  • Wheeler County at McIntosh Co. Academy
  • Dooly County at Jenkins County
  • Emanuel Co. Institute at Telfair County
  • Montgomery County at Wilcox County
GHSA A-I
  • Temple at Metter
  • Crawford County at Screven County
  • Bryan County at Heard County
  • Claxton at Lamar County
  • Bacon County at Swainsboro
SCHSL 4A
  • Bluffton 0 at South Florence 50 F
SCHSL 3A
  • Crestwood at Beaufort
SCHSL 2A
  • Wade Hampton at Oceanside Collegiate
SCHSL A
  • Carvers Bay at Estill
SCISA 2A
  • Bethesda at Williamsburg Academy
  • Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy
SCISA A
  • Calhoun Academy at Thomas Heyward
GIAA AAA
  • Southland Academy at Pinewood Christian
GIAA A
  • Memorial Day at Flint River Academy

