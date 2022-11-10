Georgia Southern honors thousands of veterans connected to university

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is recognizing students this week with military connections as part of Veterans Week.

University leaders hope dozens of ribbons help call attention to the thousands of students with military backgrounds.

They gathered to call attention to Veterans Week activities on all three campuses. The list included receptions, cookouts, and other things to show those students how many others share their background - directly or indirectly.

“At Georgia Southern, we are a military-connected institution. We have over 3,500 students who are connected-either by being a veteran, active duty, or the spouse or child of somebody in the service,” Retired Col. Georgia Frederick said.

They feel veterans deserve more than just one day of recognition, but a full week to thanks them for their service and remind them of the support they now have as students.

