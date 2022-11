SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is National Vegan Month - a good time to learn more about the healthy form of cooking and eating that does not include any animal products.

So, Amanda Jones is going to make a burger.

The owner of Swell Burgers and Fries vegan pop-up truck is going to show us how to simulate the Shake Shack Smashburger.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.