Hudson’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - For more than 10 years, Hudson’s Seafood on Hilton Head Island has held a large community Thanksgiving dinner for those unable to serve one themselves - and this year, the free day of fellowship returns in full.

Andrew Carmines and Gloria Lacoe started the community dinner in 1999 and they have seen it grow to 1,600 people served and dozens of volunteers - and they expect to hit those numbers again this year.

