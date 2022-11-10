Humane Society for Greater Savannah asking for help finding stolen dog

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is asking for help locating a dog they say was stolen from it’s kennel Tuesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. their security cameras picked up a man break in. The Humane Society reports the man had a weapon.

They say the man took 4-year-old Frida Howlo, who is a white/tan female hound with two distinct circle spots on her back and tail.

The pair were last seen walking south on Sallie Mood Drive around 7:45 p.m., according to the Humane Society.

Frida Howlo was transferred to HSGS from Long County Animal Control from an abuse case and she is microchipped with the Savannah Humane Society’s information. According to the Humane Society, this man is not Frida Howlo’s previous owner.

The Humane Society says Savannah Police are involved and they would like Frida Howlo back.

Anyone with information should call police right away.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.