Many people without a home after fire at Azure Cove apartments

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several people are without a home today after yesterday’s fire at an apartment complex off Highway 80 in Garden City.

People living at Azure Cove say they have lost everything in this fire. they say they are devastated by how much they’ve lost.

“It’s unbelievable.”

Building number 800 engulfed in flames...

According to Garden City fire crews that were back on the scene assessing the damage today, they do NOT believe this fire was arson.

In a statement, GCFR said in part that damage estimates aren’t available and efforts are been taken to assist displaced residents and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several people living here like Nevaeh and Calvin Williams told WTOC they have been without water in building 800 since last week.

They say a contractor was working on fixing the water problem when the fire erupted. They say there was a delay in calling 911 because workers were trying to put the fire out themselves.

WTOC has not been able to confirm how the fire started yet with GCFR or Azure Cove officials. A firefighter said accessing water was not a problem for them when firefighters arrived.

“It was just a shocker. It wasn’t supposed to go that way. There wasn’t supposed to a fire involved. We was supposed to come home to the water being fixed,” said Calvin Williams, who was displaced by the fire.

The Williams were excited to finally come home to running water but instead came back to ashes.

“It hurts for real. My grandma’s stuff was up there. I don’t know how to feel. It’s unbelievable.”

The president of Garden City’s neighborhood association, Donna Williams, said Azure Cove management said more than 40 people are displaced including nearly a dozen children.

She and faith based organizations are providing several necessities to those who are now without the basics because of this fire.

“From underclothes, because they literally have the clothes off their backs, shoes and one family said hey I need a jacket this is all I have,” said Donna Williams.

Donna says Azure Cove is offering those displaced room in a shelter in the meantime.

We did ask the property owners for a statement and have not received it yet.

