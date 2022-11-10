Sky Cams
Savannah-Chatham school employee arrested on child pornography charges

Albin Jose Chellathurai
Albin Jose Chellathurai(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah-Chatham school district employee is accused of having electronic images of child pornography.

Albin Jose Chellathurai, 39, is out on bail after being arrested by Savannah Police on Nov. 1.

He’s charged with a felony, computer or electronic pornography, under a Georgia law that seeks to prevent child exploitation.

On his jail book-in sheet, he’s listed as an employee of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

WTOC has asked the school system if he’s currently employed and if he had any contact with students before his arrest. We’re waiting to hear back and will update you once we do.

