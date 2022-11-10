Savannah City Council votes to remove name of Calhoun Square

Sky Cams
Calhoun Square(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council voted unanimously to remove the name of Calhoun Square.

The square was named after John C. Calhoun, a South Carolina native and a former vice president of the United States. A coalition has been heading the effort to change the name of Calhoun Square for years now over Calhoun’s stance on slavery.

Mayor Van Johnson said the city will now begin the process of finding the new name for Savannah’s now unnamed square.

