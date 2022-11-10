Tropical Storm Nicole moving into area Thursday, power outages possible

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island officials say strong winds and impacts to the tides will make for really dangerous conditions over the next 24 hours.

With strong wind gusts, power outages will be possible for the area. You can find an outage map for your electric company here.

Make sure that you have your phone charged so that if you do lose power, you can still keep up to date. Also, know that crews are preparing to respond to any outages that might happen.

At Coastal Electric Cooperative, they say about 46 percent of their power lines are now underground which is a big benefit. But those power lines up high can not only cause outages but also a safety concern if they do get knocked over.

“Remember just because you see the power line on the ground does not mean that it is dead, stay away from it, especially when the ground is wet a long distance away,” said Mark Bolton with Coastal Electric Cooperative.

While they are not expecting any long term outages, there still could be some. No matter who is your power supplier – make sure you know how to report an outage.

As the storm approaches the Costal Empire, Chatham Emergency Management, is getting prepared to handle any impacts that we could feel here in the region.

Since it is not raining yet and the wind is starting to pick up, if you haven’t done it yet, they are encouraging you to bring in or tie up anything that could blow away outside.

They are also encouraging you to get your hurricane kits ready to use. While you do that, CEMA is busy meeting with local, regional and state agencies.

They have moved their operations to Op Con 3, which is the readiness phase.

Typically they operate at level 5 but as the storm approaches they dropped down to Op Con 4 and now are at Op Con 3. However, Director Dennis Jones says he anticipates they will stay in this phase for the rest of the storm.

“Of course with each advisory we have to re-evaluate and we will look at what the conditions of the storm are at that particular time and what the impacts could be for us and make those decisions with each advisory, as of right now though I am not anticipating moving to Operating Condition 2, our current tempo is to communicate, communicate, communicate and share information,” Jones said.

The main concern with this storm will be rain, wind and the potential for tornados because of where we sit in the storms path right now.

Storm surge is also a potential on the coast and we will be watching that tide closely. High tide is expected around 9 a.m. and it is expected to be about half a foot higher than Wednesday’s high tide, so be prepared for some possible flooding around that time near the coast.

