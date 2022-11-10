Sky Cams
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?

You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.

Saturday, Nov. 26, would be the earliest day that early in-person voting could begin in any county, according to state officials. Whether there is early in-person voting on this day will be a county-by-county decision, on whether they want to offer weekend early voting.

Early voting will begin in all counties on Monday, Nov. 28.

You must have been registered to vote for the Nov. 8 election. You cannot register now just for the runoff.

You did not have to vote in the Nov. 8 election. If you are registered, you can vote.

Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6 – polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

