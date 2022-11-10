Windy, wet day ahead as Hurricane Nicole moves across Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days:

Nicole made landfall as a Category One Hurricane at 3 AM just south of Vero Beach Florida. Nicole will weaken back to a tropical storm around daybreak as it pushing inland across Florida.

Nicole has officially made landfall as a Category One Hurricane south of Vero Beach. Nicole will likely weaken back to a tropical storm within a few hours. pic.twitter.com/YftzlFfx30 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 10, 2022

Today will be damp and breezy as Nicole begins to move closer to Georgia. Coastal areas could receive 2-4 inches of rain (flash flooding possible), wind gusts over 45 mph are possible at the coast as well as higher than normal tides, rough surf, beach erosion and an increased risk for rip currents. Showers move onshore early this morning and will progress inland throughout the day. We’ll see pockets of heavy rain move onshore and in from the south throughout the day into the evening. There is also a risk for tornadoes during this time. Make sure your devices are charged and that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

It's just after 2:30AM and we have already had a wind gust of 45 mph at St. Simons! These stronger wind gusts will be with us all day. pic.twitter.com/auLMK5Nid5 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 10, 2022

Thursday’s high tide at Fort Pulaski: 10.0′ I 8:55AM (Moderate Flood Stage)

Power outages are also possible Thursday as the wind picks up. Highs will be held in the low to mid 70s Thursday and mid to upper 70s Friday thanks to the wind and rain. Rain will still be with us during the first half of Friday along with wind gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour. Drier and calmer weather begins to move in during Friday afternoon and evening.

This system should exit the area early this weekend, with cooler air finally filtering back in. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday without any rain around. Cooler air moves in Sunday morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday afternoon temperatures will only make it to the low to mid 60s. Even cooler air will be around to start out the work week with morning lows in the lower 40s for inland areas.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

