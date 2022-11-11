American Legion holds ceremony to honor veterans

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of Statesboro’s Veterans Day observance say it’s important to gather and honor those who’ve served - rain or shine.

Veterans braved the storm to attend the annual ceremony at the Emma Kelly Theater. Leaders from the local American Legion post thanked those who came to pause and reflect on the freedoms protected by service members.

With Election Day earlier in the week, many felt the connection of the two.

“I think the two are very much related. Without the veterans and their sacrifices, who knows if we’d still be holding elections,” American Legion Post 90 Commander Gary Martin said.

Casey Nash, commander for American Legion’s first district, delivered the keynote speech and spoke on her experience in service, including receiving a Purple Heart.

