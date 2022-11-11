Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

American Legion holds ceremony to honor veterans

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of Statesboro’s Veterans Day observance say it’s important to gather and honor those who’ve served - rain or shine.

Veterans braved the storm to attend the annual ceremony at the Emma Kelly Theater. Leaders from the local American Legion post thanked those who came to pause and reflect on the freedoms protected by service members.

With Election Day earlier in the week, many felt the connection of the two.

“I think the two are very much related. Without the veterans and their sacrifices, who knows if we’d still be holding elections,” American Legion Post 90 Commander Gary Martin said.

Casey Nash, commander for American Legion’s first district, delivered the keynote speech and spoke on her experience in service, including receiving a Purple Heart.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
File image of classroom
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
*
Hwy 80 reopened after water crossed the roadway
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island
Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island

Latest News

Families honor veterans in the Lowcountry
Visitors pay respects at World War II Memorial on River Street
Veterans Day program returns to Bulloch Co. middle school
Veterans Day program returns to Bulloch Co. middle school
THE News at 6
Visitors pay respects at World War II Memorial on River Street