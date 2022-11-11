Changes coming to WTOC’s over-the-air signal beginning Monday, Nov. 14

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will begin maintenance of its over-the-air signal on Monday, Nov. 14.

This process will affect our viewers who watch us using an antenna. Viewers who watch us on cable television and other streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, will not be affected.

On Nov. 14, our signal will be temporarily moved to Channel 15. You must rescan your television to continue receiving us.

This new temporary signal will also be at a reduced power output which means some of you may have difficulty receiving us on this new temporary channel.

We will remain on this channel for approximately one month while we remove and replace the antenna and transmission line from our tower to accommodate a new one-megawatt transmitter that will also be installed.

Once finished, we will move our signal to this new transmitter and antenna which will be on UHF channel 23. Once your television or other device locates the new signal WTOC will appear as virtual channel 11 the way it always has.

We will notify viewers at this point and ask you to rescan once more.

This project will greatly improve our ability to reach our loyal viewers in Savannah and the surrounding areas.

We appreciate your patience and understanding while we make this much needed improvement.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.