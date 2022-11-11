Day shelter for homeless proposed on MLK Boulevard in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Additional help for Savannahians experiencing homelessness could be on the way soon.

The Savannah Homeless Authority has proposed a new site for a day center and transitional housing downtown.

The new site would be at 916 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. The proposal, by GM Shay Architects, says it would be built to help with Savannah’s homeless population.

The building, located just a few blocks from Forsyth Park, would be three stories high. It would feature an office space on the first floor that would provide space for homeless individuals to seek support services, according to the proposal.

The second floor would be living space, with room for 16 apartments. The proposal states that it’s meant to be transitional housing for single parent families to help them out of homelessness and into the mainstream.

This project is in conjunction with Community Housing Services Agency, the Savannah Homeless Authority, and the City of Savannah.

The city already owns the lot where this would be built, and it includes a parking lot for cars and bicycles.

The Historic Preservation Commission is set to vote on the proposal in their Nov. 21 meeting.

