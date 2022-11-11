Families honor veterans in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - In a mostly empty National Cemetery in Beaufort, a few people wouldn’t let the weather or a canceled parade stop them from honoring those who served.

Emma Mendenhall never met her grandfather, but she comes to his grave site every so often to eat lunch with him and drop off a few flowers. Friday, she added something extra to her routine.

“I decided to bring a few more flowers and scatter them across a few graves,” Mendenhall said.

In a gloomy day of rain and remembrance, Mendenhall is making sure the pop of color and celebration remains. A message carried on by others here.

“Everybody will know Dwayne Allen Jr,” said Jaeon Allen, the brother of a veteran.

Known as DJ, the army veteran was laid to rest just this week breaking a mother’s heart and growing a brother’s bond.

“He did everything for me. He is the reason I am who I am. So, I want to honor him every day with everything I can do. I will come by here every day because he served for us,” Allen said.

This family full of powerful emotion, that on this day especially comes in the form of beaming pride.

“I am so proud of my brother. I remember right out of high school he was 17 when he went into the Army,” Allen said.

Like many who lay here, DJ’s family says he went into the Army trying to be something and his service turned him into something even greater.

“I love you DJ and I will forever carry on your name. Thank you for your service, thank you for being my brother.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.