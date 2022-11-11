First generation college student carving a path

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Colleges across the country have been celebrating their first-generation college student this week.

Thirty-seven percent of Georgia Southern undergrad students are the first in their family to go to college.

Being the first one in your family to go to college is no walk in the park but for sophomore Michaela Porter, it’s about setting an example. When she first got to this campus as a freshman, she knew she was excited to be independent and make a difference in her life.

Thirty-seven percent of Georgia Southern undergrad students are the first in their family to go to college.

She says despite coming from a low-income family, she wanted to pursue her dreams on this campus of helping others through sonography.

“I think it’s challenging for like coming from a low income family, like financial stability and to work on that and be independent from not being at home,” Porter said.

But for her the challenge is worth it.

“I showed my siblings that you can overcome your childhood and be brave and be resilient and go to college,” she said.

And an organization for first-generation, disabled and low income students called Trio, out of Georgia Southern’s Student Success Center, has helped with those challenges.

“Mentoring, they have amazing workshops, they help you do FAFSA.”

And one day, all her hard work will make that difference when she walks across the stage in 2024.

“It was just the perfect path for me.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.