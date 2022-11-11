Junior Achievement of Georgia holds Savannah Business Hall of Fame event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior Achievement of Georgia held its annual black-tie event tonight to honor two local professionals for their work giving back to our community.

Gulfstream Aerospace Senior Vice President of the Administration and General Counsel Ira Berman and retired McDonald’s Owner and Operator Nina Gompels were both inducted in the JA Savannah Business Hall of Fame.

Honorees are picked based on their accomplishments and their support of the community.

“Well it was very special to me, not only because I believe in Junior Achievement and watching young people thrive, but just to be surrounded by people who are so community orientated and feel so much about watching the Savannah Community thrive and watching the younger generations continue,” said Gompels.

WTOC’s Dawn Baker was the host tonight!

The organization aims to prepare young people in financial literacy, career readiness, and more.

