Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Junior Achievement of Georgia holds Savannah Business Hall of Fame event

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior Achievement of Georgia held its annual black-tie event tonight to honor two local professionals for their work giving back to our community.

Gulfstream Aerospace Senior Vice President of the Administration and General Counsel Ira Berman and retired McDonald’s Owner and Operator Nina Gompels were both inducted in the JA Savannah Business Hall of Fame.

Honorees are picked based on their accomplishments and their support of the community.

“Well it was very special to me, not only because I believe in Junior Achievement and watching young people thrive, but just to be surrounded by people who are so community orientated and feel so much about watching the Savannah Community thrive and watching the younger generations continue,” said Gompels.

WTOC’s Dawn Baker was the host tonight!

The organization aims to prepare young people in financial literacy, career readiness, and more.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of classroom
LIST: Schools cancelling, changing plans ahead of Nicole
LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
Crews respond to fire at apartments in Garden City on Hwy 80
First Alert Weather
Nicole gains strength, now a hurricane.
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

Latest News

THE News at 11
Savannah City Council votes to remove name of Calhoun Square
Calhoun Square
Savannah City Council votes to remove name of Calhoun Square
THE News at 6
Savannah City Council votes to remove name of Calhoun Square
THE News at 6
Farmers hopeful Nicole doesn’t damage what remains of cotton crops