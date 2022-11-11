Nicole brings in showers and breezy conditions through midday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is First Alert Weather Day:

Friday will be damp and breezy. Tropical Depression Nicole will pass to our west through the early morning hours. Showers will pass through again during the morning, making a wet morning commute for those going to work. Veteran’s Day starts out warm with lows near 70. Gusts at daybreak will be near 30 miles per hour with showers around.

Although Nicole has weakened into a tropical depression, we still have the potential for gusts near 30 mph! pic.twitter.com/DQT0zgyZPc — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 11, 2022

Friday will still be breezy, with gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour midday. Our severe threat is lower and shifted to the north. The last of our gusty showers will move off the coast midafternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Drier air moves in Friday night, salvaging the evening! Temperatures will still be a bit warm this evening, with lower 70s still around at sunset.

Friday Tybee Tides: 8.3′ 9:34PM I 0.8′ 4:09PM I 6.0′ 10:03PM

The weekend will be much improved with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday. A cold front will move in Saturday night, cooling us down into Sunday. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees Sunday morning with highs only in the mid 60s. Dry weather hangs out all weekend, working in our favor for outdoor plans!

Monday starts out even cooler with lows in the upper 30s for inland areas a closer to 40 around Savannah. Highs will be in the 60s next week, enjoy the cooler air! We’ll see our next chance of rain Tuesday with a few showers possibly lingering into early Wednesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

