Veterans Day program returns to Bulloch Co. middle school

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day program at William James Middle School marked the return of something these students had never been a part of here.

Students gathered for not only the first Veterans Day program since the pandemic, but the first school assembly in just as long. Veterans like Jerry Glisson were glad to see the tradition return.

“It’s important for them to realize that things in this country really aren’t free. You have to stand up for what’s right. Sometimes you have to fight,” Glisson said.

Their speaker - retired airmen and educator Eddie Ball - spoke about his career and the importance of those from different generations who’ve defended our country.

“All veterans are not 70, 80, 90 years old. Veterans are also 18, 19, and 20 year old brothers and sisters,” Ball said.

It’s a message of appreciation they hope students take with them beyond just one day a year.

