Visitors pay respects at World War II Memorial on River Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While Savannah will officially commemorate Veterans Day with the annual parade on Saturday. People in the Hostess City were still paying their respects Friday at the World War II Memorial on River Street.

Visitors and passersby, taking a moment next to the World War II Memorial to honor those who have served.

“We have to honor and respect those who gave their all for our country. For freedom, for future generations,” said Chris Stensaas, from Minneapolis, Minn.

For some, seeing the monument Friday brought up special memories.

“My father was a Vietnam veteran. We just lost him two weeks ago, actually. It does kind of touch a nerve with me, and I’ve come to pay my respects to veterans who fought for our freedoms,” said Kevin Coley and Kevin Coley Jr., visiting from New Jersey.

For others, the memorial felt like a sign on this day.

“I checked into the Bohemian last night. This monument was right outside my window. I thought it was very touching. My grandfather, three uncles, and my aunt all served in World War II,” said Susan McLane, from Cary, N.C.

A veteran said the day is about honoring and checking up on his fellow servicemen and women.

“Men and women defending America obviously is a dangerous thing. I think it takes real heroes to step up and go across to other countries, risk their lives, and spend time away from their families. I think it’s important to remember them and honor them,” said Stephen Donati, who served in the Air Force for 12 years.

Visitors taking photos of the memorial to remember it and those who served.

“For those people who have served in the military, we’re eternally grateful for you and the gift that you’ve given us,” said Jennifer Dicenzo, from Charleston, S.C.

