High school football playoff schedule (Nov. 18)

Teams look to keep their state title runs intact
(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school football state playoffs continue in Georgia and South Carolina this week.

Here are the games involving area teams for the week of November 18. Matchups and date/time will be added as they are confirmed.

GHSA SECOND ROUND

Class AAAA

Spalding at Benedictine

Wayne County at Perry

Class AA

Northeast-Macon at Appling County

Berrien at Pierce County

Class A-Division I

Dublin at Metter

Screven County at Swainsboro

SCHSL QUARTERFINALS

Class AAA

Gilbert/Manning winner at Beaufort

GIAA FIRST ROUND

Class AAA

Frederica Academy at Deerfield-Windsor

Pinewood Christian at Brookwood

Class A

Fullington Academy at Robert Toombs

