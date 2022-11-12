High school football playoff schedule (Nov. 18)
Teams look to keep their state title runs intact
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The high school football state playoffs continue in Georgia and South Carolina this week.
Here are the games involving area teams for the week of November 18. Matchups and date/time will be added as they are confirmed.
GHSA SECOND ROUND
Class AAAA
Spalding at Benedictine
Wayne County at Perry
Class AA
Northeast-Macon at Appling County
Berrien at Pierce County
Class A-Division I
Dublin at Metter
Screven County at Swainsboro
SCHSL QUARTERFINALS
Class AAA
Gilbert/Manning winner at Beaufort
GIAA FIRST ROUND
Class AAA
Frederica Academy at Deerfield-Windsor
Pinewood Christian at Brookwood
Class A
Fullington Academy at Robert Toombs
